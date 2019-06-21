Username Investments CEO Set To Receive The Prestigious 2019 African Business Personality Award

Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investment Limited is the 2019 recipient of the African Business Personality Award at the Voice Achievers Award. The prestigious award seeks to recognize outstanding men and women who have made substantial contributions towards the advancement of Africa and its people.

The award is on its 10th anniversary and for the first time, it will be hosted in Nairobi. The winners are Africans and friends of Africa, who in pursuit of their businesses and services to humanity have distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavour across Africa. The other renowned awardees alongside Reuben include; Her Excellency, Mrs. Isaura Nyusi, First Lady of the Republic of Mozambique, Dr. Kizza Besigye, Prof. PLO Lumumba, Hon Ababu-Terrah Namwamba, Hon Esther Passaris, Lady Justice Joyce Aluoch (rtd), Arch Bishop Arthur Kitonga, Dr. Kennedy Waningu, Hon. Patriciah Mutheu Musyimi, Raphael Obonyo among others. The names of the awardees have been published on the Magazines website.

In a letter dated 6th June, addressed to Username Investments CEO, The Voice African News Magazine noted that; It was a unanimous choice because of Reuben’s un-paralleled contribution as a businessman of repute, manager of people and giver to worthy causes within Kenya where he has positively impacted the lives of citizenry through creating employment during this scare period of jobs in the country.

“Your professionalism has rubbed off on your trainees and brought respect and dignity to your profession. Your hard work, integrity, focus and a desire to be the best are the values that drive you and what you do. No surprise your works are recognized within the shores of Kenya and beyond; as CEO, Username Investment Ltd., a leading real estate and investment company in Kenya with a mission of providing the current and upcoming generation with a place they can call home. It is a laudable accomplishment”, read the letter in part.

As the co-founder and CEO of Username Investments, Reuben has led the Company to make a contribution in making properties deliberately affordable with prices ranging between Ksh 199,000 to Ksh 500,000. This has made great contribution in the Affordable Housing Agenda, one of the 4 key pillars of the government development agenda.

Through his leadership, the Company has accomplished over 36 projects, issued over 6,000 title deeds to clients living both in Kenya and the diaspora. Username Investments has also grown from 4 employees to over 50 directly employed and 500 indirectly employed in three offices. Reuben is also a thought leader in the real estate industry where he provides insights by being a panelist in various mainstream media channels and also through his YouTube; Real Estate in Kenya with Reuben Kimani.

His efforts have seen the Company bag accolades across the industry for outstanding performance, as an individual he has bagged Diversity and Inclusion Business Executive Champion Award, Entrepreneur of the Year by Kenya Professional Realtors Association (KPRA) and JKUAT Alumni Achievement Award for his achievements post-graduation.

The distinguished awardees for 2019 Voice Achievers award will receive their trophies on 16th August 2019 at Sarova Panafric Hotel in Nairobi.