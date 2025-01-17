Skip to content

Ivory Coast’s Economic Hub Abidjan Turns Into Vibrant Graffiti Gallery

  • Lifestyle
  • 2 min read

By Loucoumane Coulibaly

Splashes of vibrant colours are reviving the urban canvas of Abidjan’s Plateau district, the economic heart of the Ivory Coast.

Ivorians have previously viewed graffiti with disdain and graffiti artists were liable for prosecution. But that view is changing, and graffiti murals are increasingly common on city walls as the artform has gained acceptance.

Towering murals and intricate graffiti pieces now adorn the exteriors of international hotels and major thoroughfares.

The inaugural “Ivory Graff Graffiti Festival” attracted around 40 national and international artists who spent two weeks in November converting bland walls into 300-meter-long works of art.

Benjamin Le Lieve, president of festival organiser Graff Ivoire, said he was proud to have launched a new initiative.

Passers-by admired the artists at work and expressed approval for their efforts to revamp the urban centre.

“It brings a change to the city of Abidjan,” said Michael Bende, an Ivorian citizen.

South African artist Dbongz Mahlathi said: “The graffiti I’ve created isn’t for me … it’s for the people who will see it every day.”

Source: Reuters

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.