Investing in African Energy: What to Expect at African Energy Week 2025

Africa is on the precipice of accelerated growth, with major energy projects and untapped resources creating an attractive environment for project developers and financiers. With the continent’s energy demand projected to more than double by 2050 and fossil fuels expected to comprise up to 60% of the energy mix by 2040, there lies a strategic opportunity for companies to invest, energy portfolios to grow and countries to reap the rewards of their oil, gas and energy resources.

Returning for its next edition from 29 September to 3 October at the Cape Town International Convention Center, the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference serves as the leading platform for deal-making, energy partnerships and investments. Building on the success of its previous editions, the event offers a platform for capital and technology to be directed towards African energy projects. In 2025, the event returns bigger and better than before.

Greater Focus on Projects, Emerging Opportunities

With 2025 promising to be an impactful year for Africa’s energy sector, the AEW: Invest in African Energies conference will further catalyze development by connecting investors to African projects. On the project front, a slate of major developments is either progressing or will begin operations. These include the second phase of the Congo LNG project; the full operation of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim development in Senegal/Mauritania; the launch of the Cabinda Refinery in Angola; appraisal drilling in Namibia’s Orange Basin, and many more. Strategic developments such as the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, the Mozambique LNG project and exploratory drilling continent-wide require capital, highlighting emerging opportunities for global financiers.

Additionally, Africa’s 2024/2025 licensing rounds signal a renewed drive to position the continent as a leading frontier. In North Africa, Libya plans to launch a bid round featuring 22 blocks, Egypt plans to host an international bid round for 12 exploration blocks while Algeria will launch a tender featuring 6 onshore blocks. In West Africa, Mauritania, Nigeria and Liberia will launch licensing rounds, while in Southern Africa, Angola will offer 9 blocks for exploration, Namibia is rolling out a new open-door policy and Tanzania will promote 24 oil and gas blocks in March 2025. These opportunities will be on display at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, creating an in-roads for new players.

Uniting Stakeholders to Make Energy Poverty History by 2030

As the largest energy event on the continent, AEW: Invest in African Energies convenes energy, finance and policy stakeholders from the global and African markets. From presidents and ministers to explorers and infrastructure developers to financiers and technology leaders, the event serves as the premier event for the African energy sector. This year, the event offers an expanded program, covering strategic topics such as frontier exploration, refining and processing, power development and connectivity, green hydrogen, regulation and skills development. Speakers will not only address the pressing challenges impacting the continent’s energy progress but showcase the range of investment opportunities available across the continent. AEW: Invest in African Energies is where African governments meet, international energy firms sign deals, and local companies drive the next wave of energy development in Africa.

Collaborating for a Just Energy Future

While the world prioritizes the development of renewable energy over traditional energy sources, African countries seek to drive a just energy transition that incorporates a variety of energy solutions. AEW: Invest in African Energies not only promotes a just transition in Africa but offers a platform where global and African energy stakeholders can forge a new pathway for the continent. Discussions in Cape Town will center on strategies for accelerating industrialization, how technologies such as gas-to-power and LNG can reduce emissions while bolstering energy security, and the impact of integrated energy systems on African economies. By driving a narrative of inclusivity, AEW: Invest in African Energies fosters collaboration, partnerships and cross-sector investments.

Policy Alignment, Global Engagement

To attract fresh investment in African energy projects, a slate of countries has enacted policy reforms to strengthen transparency and investor certainty. Nigeria signed the Petroleum Industry Act into law; South Africa launched a new petroleum company; the Republic of Congo is preparing to launch a Gas Master Plan; while Algeria has strengthened regulation to attract local participation in oil and gas projects. In conjunction with improved fiscal terms and rules of engagement, these policies have significantly enhanced the business environment in Africa, making 2025 a strategic year to invest in African energy.

