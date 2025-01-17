Adherence To Vaccination Crucial For Safeguarding School Children

By General Manager, AAR Healthcare Kenya, Elizabeth Wasunna

As schools reopen for a new academic year, families and educators are filled with hope and ambition for the months ahead. Yet, alongside the promise of academic growth lies a pressing health concern: the risk of preventable diseases spreading among school children.

This concern is heightened currently because the just-concluded November-December holiday season often involves extensive travel and interactions, exposing children to diverse environments, and inevitably, varying health and sanitation conditions. The result is an increased likelihood of exposure to disease-causing microorganisms. These pathogens, some apparent and others incubating unnoticed, pose a significant threat in the close-contact environments of schools, where shared facilities and overcrowding can facilitate rapid transmission.

Thankfully, we have vaccines that can help protect students from many communicable ailments. Flu vaccines, for instance, are highly recommended for all children aged six months and older. According to recent research, annual flu vaccination reduces flu illnesses, doctor’s visits, missed school days, and the risk of flu-related hospitalization and death. Children can receive the inactivated flu vaccine, the most common option, or the live attenuated flu vaccine, suitable for those aged 12 months and older.

Additionally, in regions where cholera and typhoid are prevalent, these vaccinations are vital. The cholera vaccine can be administered to children as young as six months, while the typhoid vaccine is recommended for those aged two years and older. These measures are particularly critical for children who travelled to or returned from areas where these diseases are endemic. Hepatitis A and pneumonia are additional concerns, with vaccines available for children aged 12 months and older (Hepatitis A) and two years and older (pneumonia), offering essential protection against severe illness.

Older students, particularly those aged 11 to 18 years, should receive the meningitis vaccine to guard against life-threatening bacterial infections. A study published in JAMA Network Open found that the meningococcal ACWY (MenACWY) vaccination program significantly reduced invasive meningococcal diseases, including meningitis and sepsis, among adolescents. For adolescents aged 10 to 14 years, the HPV vaccine is highly recommended. This vaccine prevents the spread of human papillomavirus and reduces the risk of certain cancers later in life. A study by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine estimated that a decade of HPV vaccination in Kenya could avert approximately 137,000 cervical cancer cases.

Fortunately, families in Kenya have access to these life-saving interventions through providers like AAR Healthcare. Our facilities offer a comprehensive range of vaccinations, ensuring that children can receive timely and professional care in one convenient location. By taking proactive steps, parents can protect their children from illnesses that not only disrupt education but also pose long-term health risks.

Educators and schools also share responsibility in this endeavour. Schools can incorporate vaccination checks as part of enrolment processes, partner with healthcare providers for on-site immunization drives, and integrate health education into their curricula to emphasize the importance of preventive measures. Parents, meanwhile, can consult healthcare providers, adhere to vaccination schedules, and encourage healthy habits at home. By prioritizing vaccination and other health-seeking practices, we safeguard their health and the promise of their future.