Seychelles discussed Cooperation with Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA)

Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, the Principal Secretary for the Foreign Affairs Department, met with Mrs. Pimwadee Sovaratanapang, the Deputy Director General and Acting Director General of the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA) at Maison Quéau de Quinssy. The delegation from TICA is here specially to hold discussions with the Seychelles Parks and Gardens Authority.

Their discussions centered on the long-standing and fruitful collaboration between TICA and Seychelles, especially in the area of capacity building, as well as on-going cooperation with the Seychelles Parks and Gardens Authority. Both parties expressed a keen interest in exploring new opportunities for collaboration in the fields such as tourism, culture and education.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism – Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.