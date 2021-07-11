Botswana’s Okavango Delta is a must for first-timers and experienced safari-goers alike, thanks to its wealth of wildlife and topographical diversity. Hop on a mokoro canoe for the best, most intimate look at the roaming elephants, antelope, and cheetahs, among others. Stay at Xigera Safari Lodge, one of the most anticipated recent openings on the continent. The dunes of the Sahara are colossal, untouched, and tailor-made for extreme sports. The desert’s rows of barchans (meaning “crescent-shaped dunes” in Turkic) have ideal shapes for sand surfing (descending the slopes on a surfboard) and sandboarding (descending the slopes on a snowboard)—and those views don’t hurt, either. One of the biggest draws here is the Devil’s Pool, a naturally formed eddy sitting at the very edge of the falls, where daring swimmers can splash around between August and January (depending on water levels). Given that a slippery rock barrier is the only thing separating you from going over the edge, this site is easily the planet’s most extreme infinity pool.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
Must-do Adventures in Africa
