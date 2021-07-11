Border-hopping Getaway in Southern Africa

Borders are open but you’ll need to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, conducted within 7 days of arriving in Namibia. Travellers arriving from predetermined hotspots like India are required to take a second PCR test seven days after arriving in Namibia. Botswana started a phased reopening of international borders from 9 November 2020. Air travel resumed at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone, Maun and Kasane International Airports. Present a printed original test certificate of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, conducted within 72 hours of departure for Botswana. Mozambique’s borders are open for international travel and land borders are also open for self-drive travellers. Provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result, conducted in your country of origin within 72 hours of departure for Mozambique. Visitors who are travelling between destinations are required to provide documentation of bookings at national parks and other designated tourism facilities. Present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate, obtained from a recognised facility within 48 hours of departure for Zimbabwe.

