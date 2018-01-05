Top 10 News

A World Where Africa’s Sites are Preserved

Concerned with the decay of African heritage sites, The Zamani Project, based at the University of Cape Town, South Africa, is seeking to immortalize historic spots in three-dimensional, virtual reality-ready models.

A Day in the Life of A Peacekeeper in Africa

UN peacekeeper Major Michelle Kayanda from Zambia talks about life as a female peacekeeper in the Central African Republic.

Victims of Africa’s Deadliest Outbreak Want Answers

Two Ebola survivors are to sue the government of Sierra Leone in the first international court case intended to throw light on what happened to some of the millions of dollars siphoned off from funding to help fight the disease.

Israel’s Ultimatum to African Migrants

Israel is offering a stark choice to tens of thousands of African migrants in the country: Agree to leave voluntarily by the end of March, with a plane ticket and a grant of $3,500, or face possible incarceration.

Zimbabwe President Pays Opposition Leader a Visit

Emmerson Mnangagwa, met with ailing former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai in a historic visit, saying it sets the tone for peace ahead of this year’s elections.

Egypt Prepares For Christmas

Police are boosting security around churches as Coptic Christians prepare to celebrate Orthodox Christmas on Sunday after a year of deadly jihadist attacks targeting the ancient community.

Population Boom in Africa’s Most Populous Country

Under some circumstances, a country’s population could be cited as a strength but when, like in Nigeria’s case, population growth outpaces public infrastructure and development by far, then it’s a huge red flag.

Malagasies Go into Survival Mode

A recent El Nino event aggravated already dry conditions, driving hunger in Madagascar.

Deadly Cholera Crushes Business in Zambia

Three of South African retailer Shoprite’s Hungry Lion fast-food restaurants have been forcibly closed in Zambia after testing positive for the bacterium that causes cholera.

The Epitome of Black Magic

The last twelve months have been a whirlwind for Nigerian superstar Yemi Alade.