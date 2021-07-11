Pancho Guedes, Sculpting a New Africa

Although he may not be a household name, Pancho Guedes has contributed to over 500 buildings in Africa and is revered as one of its earliest post-modernists. While he was born in Portugal in 1925, he spent the majority of his life in Mozambique where his fascination with the worlds of art and architecture began. An architect, painter, sculptor, and educator he is revered as one of the earliest post-modernist architects in Africa. Throughout his career, he has contributed to more than 500 building designs which were often characterized as eclectic, bringing together Lusophone African influence with his unique surrealist and experimental artistic style. It is said that having worked mainly in Mozambique, Angola, South Africa, and Portugal, Pancho Guedes was less well known than he ought to have been in the rest of the world, as he is a leading figure in modern African architecture.
           
