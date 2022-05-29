How Africa Will Move Forward on Environmental, Social and Governance Issues

The World Economic Forum president and Standard Bank Group’s CEO share their insights in this exclusive interview
The 2022 World Economic Forum saw African leaders and other world leaders gather in Davos, Switzerland to discuss issues of importance to the continent and the rest of the world. One of the critical matters that Africa must address is how the continent tackles climate change, and the role that the public and private sector will play in addressing this and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.
In honor of Africa Day and its theme of ‘Strengthening resilience in nutrition and food security on the African continent‘, Africa.com’s Teresa Clarke had the opportunity to speak with Børge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum and Sim Tshabalala CEO of Standard Bank on how Africa’s governments and largest companies can, and will, move forward on environmental, as well as social and governance issues.