Afentra Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to Share Strategies for Unlocking Mature Field Potential at the Congo Energy & Investment Forum (CEIF) 2025

Paul McDade, CEO of UK-based oil company Afentra, has been confirmed as a speaker at the Congo Energy&Investment Forum (CEIF), taking place on March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville. Leveraging Afentra’s successful operations in Angola, McDade will highlight the company’s strategic approach to optimizing mid-life oilfields and driving sustainable production growth across Africa.

Afentra entered Angola in May 2023, later signing a sale and purchase agreement with Azule Energy in July 2023. The deal secured an additional 12% interest in Block 3/05 and 16% stake in Block 3/05A offshore Angola for up to $84.5 million. The acquisition built on Afentra’s earlier agreement with Angolan NOC Sonangol, which included a 14% non-operating interest in Block 3/05 and a 40% stake in Block 23. Afentra’s success in Angola serves as a model for the Republic of Congo, where similar opportunities exist to unlock value from mature assets and drive sustainable production growth.

The inaugural Congo Economic and Investment Forum, set for March 25-26, 2025 in Brazzaville, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

Focusing on the Lower Congo Basin, Afentra is building a portfolio of mid-life producing assets that fall outside the core priorities of major oil companies. The company’s strategy emphasizes optimizing, redeveloping and extending the life of these assets in a safe and responsible manner, while minimizing emissions. This approach directly aligns with the Republic of Congo’s goal to revitalize mature fields and increase oil production to 500,000 barrels per day by 2027.

“Afentra’s success in Angola showcases the value of optimizing mid-life assets to deliver long-term results and enhance regional energy security,” said James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power, organizers of the forum. “Paul McDade’s insights at CEIF 2025 will be invaluable in shaping strategies to maximize production and achieve Congo’s energy goals.”

