Africa Energy Indaba And AfIDA Catapult Host Projects Dealroom To Catalyse Energy Investments

The Africa Energy Indaba 2025, scheduled for 4–6 March 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, is set to feature the Energy Projects Dealroom run by AfIDA Catapult — a dynamic platform designed to facilitate energy deal flow across Africa. This initiative aims to attract investors, financiers, and developers, fostering partnerships that will drive the continent’s energy sector forward.

The Energy Projects Dealroom offers an exclusive setting for developers, financiers and advisers to engage in collaborative problem solving to accelerate progress to financial close of high impact projects from across the Continent. By connecting project developers with potential investors, the Dealroom seeks to mobilize both African entrepreneurship in this space, and catalyse action towards accelerating Africa’s transition to clean, affordable, and reliable energy, and address the persist investment gap estimated at over $100 billion per annum in energy and climate finance for the Continent.

Liz Hart, Managing Director of the Africa Energy Indaba, stated, “The Energy Projects Dealroom is a testament to our commitment to unlocking renewable energy investments in Africa. By facilitating direct engagement between project developers and investors, we aim to drive sustainable growth and development across the continent.”

Vivek Mittal, Chief Executive of African Infrastructure Development Association and founder of the AfIDA Catapult, stated “Energy Indaba is an ideal forum for an investment showcase like Energy Projects Dealroom. This will be our ninth pitch session with over thirty developers having participated across the portfolio. We value our relationship with Energy Indaba and look forward making this an anchor event for the year.”

Industry professionals, investors, and stakeholders are invited to participate in the Africa Energy Indaba 2025 and leverage the opportunities presented by the Energy Projects Dealroom by submitting their expression of interest through the following link:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AfIDA_SAI2025