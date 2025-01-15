The United States (U.S.) Government Through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Strengthens Ethiopia’s Malaria Response with Critical Donation to the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI)

The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), donated 175 computer terminals to the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) to bolster Ethiopia’s fight against malaria. The donation event, held at EPHI, included a tour of the USAID-supported Emergency Operations Center, laboratory, and slide bank, showcasing the quality assurance of malaria laboratory diagnosis as part of a comprehensive approach to malaria control.

USAID Mission Director Scott Hocklander, who participated in the tour prior to giving remarks at the computer handover, emphasized EPHI’s critical role in combating the alarming rise in malaria cases across Ethiopia. “The work done at EPHI is vital to the health and well-being of Ethiopians,” he said. “These computer terminals, along with the Emergency Operations Center and lab, will significantly enhance Ethiopia’s ability to rapidly diagnose and respond to malaria outbreaks.”

The donated computer terminals will be distributed to health centers across Ethiopia, enabling real-time data collection, analysis, and quality assurance for malaria tests conducted in the field. This will lead to faster and more accurate diagnoses, ensuring that patients receive timely and life-saving treatment.

The data that these terminals gather will be fed to the Emergency Operations Center at EPHI, a state-of-the-art facility supported by USAID. It will provide staff there with real-time malaria statistics from across Ethiopia, enabling informed decision-making, efficient resource allocation, and effective outbreak response. The lab and slide bank, also supported by USAID, play a crucial role in quality assurance for malaria tests and training for health workers.

Mission Director Scott Hocklander noted that these donated workstations are just a small part of the material commodity support that the U.S. government provides directly to the Ministry of Health. In 2025, that support includes over $27.5 million worth of antiretroviral supplies, early infant diagnostics, quality assessment panels, lab equipment, and more.

In closing his remarks, the Mission Director commended the dedication and professionalism of EPHI staff and healthcare workers across Ethiopia and stressed the importance of collaboration between USAID, EPHI, and other partners in combating malaria.

To learn more about the #Ethiopia_US Enduring Partnership visit: U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia and follow U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa Facebook, X and Instagram.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia.