Investors and Deal-Makers – African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies’ Role in Unlocking Capital for Africa’s Energy Future

African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, scheduled for September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town, will serve as a critical platform for companies leading new and transformative projects across Africa’s oil, gas and renewable energy sectors. AEW’s focus on investment and deal-making will bring together energy stakeholders, project developers and policymakers to drive capital flows into the continent’s rapidly growing energy industry.

The momentum for upstream FIDs across the continent is at an all-time high, with major players driving forward high-impact projects in both exploration and production. Among these, TotalEnergies is moving forward with its FID for the multi-billion-barrel Venus project offshore Namibia. The company’s investment in Namibia’s offshore oil and gas fields is set to unlock billions of barrels in reserves, opening new frontiers for energy exploration in southern Africa. AEW 2025 will provide TotalEnergies with an invaluable opportunity to strengthen strategic partnerships with African governments, investors and energy companies, accelerating new exploration projects across the continent.

ExxonMobil and Eni are similarly making strides in Mozambique’s Rovuma Basin, with ExxonMobil working toward FID on the $30 billion Rovuma LNG development, while Eni is advancing its Coral Norte FLNG project, which would mark its second major LNG facility in the country. These initiatives, which are pivotal to the continent’s energy security, will contribute to Africa’s low-carbon transition. AEW: Invest in African Energies will act as a catalyst for further investment in gas monetization projects and the expansion of Africa’s energy portfolio.

Advancing key projects in West Africa, Woodside Energy is focusing on the second phase of its Sangomar Field Development offshore Senegal, while Kosmos Energy and bp continue their collaboration on the second phase of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project. AEW will facilitate discussions to scale up these transformative ventures, reinforcing West Africa’s growing importance in global energy markets.

Eni’s diverse portfolio will also be a focal point at AEW 2025, with the company advancing high-profile projects such as the Baleine oil and gas project in Ivory Coast, the Structures A&E and Bouri Gas Utilization Project in Libya, and the Marine XII development in the Republic of Congo. In parallel, Perenco is driving the $1 billion Cap Lopez LNG terminal in Gabon, while Trident Energy is focused on expanding its asset base in Congo. These ventures are pivotal to Central Africa’s energy development and underscore the crucial role of private sector investment in driving the continent’s energy transformation.

In East Africa, AEW: Invest in African Energies will unpack major developments shaping the region’s energy future. As one of the largest infrastructure projects on the continent, the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, led by TotalEnergies and CNOOC, is set to deliver its first oil later this year, unlocking significant economic potential for both Uganda and Tanzania. Meanwhile, Equinor is advancing its $40 billion Tanzania LNG project, highlighting the region’s potential as a key energy hub. These projects will take center stage at AEW 2025, gaining international exposure, forging connections with potential partners and attracting the investment needed to expand energy portfolios across the continent.

As the premier event for Africa’s energy sector, AEW: Invest in African Energies will be a hub for investors and companies to meet and discuss opportunities to enter Africa’s energy market. From large-scale infrastructure projects to oil and gas exploration and renewables, AEW serves as an essential space for securing financing, facilitating partnerships and navigating Africa’s complex energy landscape. The event’s Deal Room will provide exclusive one-on-one meetings where project developers, private equity firms and development finance institutions will come together to negotiate deals and close transactions on high-value energy projects.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.