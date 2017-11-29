Top 10 African Countries for Doing Business

This report ranks Morocco in 69th position with a score of 67.91 points. Therefore, Morocco confirms its position as a leader in North Africa, ahead of: Tunisia (88th), Egypt (128th), and Algeria (166th).

The kingdom has also managed to climb to the 3rd rank among the Middle East and North African (MENA) countries – behind the United Arab Emirates (21st) and Bahrain (66th), and, for the first time, ahead of the Sultanate of Oman (71st according to the same report). On the African continent, Morocco maintained its 3rd position with a score of 67.91 out of 100. This was determined by the scores obtained in the:

Creation of companies (92.46 / 100, 17th place)

Payment of taxes (85.72 / 100, 25th place)

Cross-border trade (81.12 / 100, 65th place)

Granting of building permits (79.73 / 100, 17th place)

On the other hand, Morocco lags behind in legal and regulatory indicators, namely:

Insolvency regulation (34.03, 134th)

Obtaining loans (45.00, 105th)

Minority investors (58.33, 62nd)

“Morocco has also maintained its position in the second-best category of countries in terms of ‘ease of doing business’ in the world”, says the department of the Head of Government. They explained that the World Bank has created five categories of countries of which the first includes mainly The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), countries.

On the basis of the filed reforms, presented by Morocco in July 2017 to the World Bank, it was observed that only two reforms were counted. Regarding the business start-up indicator, the World Bank took into account the reduction of company creation time in Morocco. This followed the abolition of affixing physical stamps with the use of the Integrated Taxation System. As for indication of the payment of taxes, the Doing Business 2018 report welcomes the facilitation of payment procedures through simplifying and generalizing all payment procedures.