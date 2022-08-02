54 African Countries

Africa is a continent with clearly defined borders and 54 independent countries. The largest African country is Algeria, occupying around 7% of the continent’s territory. Seychelles is the smallest African country, occupying 115 islands stretching along the mainland’s eastern coast. Morocco is the most popular travel destination in this part of the world, South Africa is the second most popular destination, followed by Egypt and Tunisia.
