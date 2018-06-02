The Magic of Black Women’s natural hair captured by Haitian Instagram artist Pierre Jean Louis. 😍😍 The artist uses nature and the cosmos to celebrate black women’s natural tresses.

“A lot of black females don’t feel comfortable wearing their natural hair, but the ones that do—as an artist, I have to tell them how much I appreciate them for being comfortable and proud for rocking their natural hair.”

Inspired by trending hashtag #BlackGirlMagic and his older sister’s natural hair journey, Haitian visual artist Pierre Jean Louis made a departure from his usual acrylic work, last fall, to show his appreciation for the beauty and versatility of black women’s gravity-defying kinks and coils. And the result is absolutely mesmerizing, and has attracted quite a following for Jean Louis, 23.

All images courtesy of Pierre Artista

About The Artist