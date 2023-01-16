And Announces Call For Applications For Merck Foundation Media, Film, Song & Fashion Awards 2023

The training session was attended by over 200 journalists from 35 African countries

Merck Foundation (www.Merck-Foundation.com)Africa Health Media Training was conducted during the 9th Edition of “Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary”, a Hybrid Annual Conference held in Dubai, UAE on 15th and 16th November 2022; Merck Foundation Health Media Training session was attended by over 200 journalists from 35 African Countries in presence of 13 African First Ladies as Guests of honor; Merck Foundation CEO announced the Call for Applications for the Merck Foundation Media, Fashion, Film and Song Awards 2023 for talents from the Media, Fashion, Film and Music fields.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted their annual conference, the 9th Edition of “Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary” on 15th & 16th November 2022 in presence of 13 African First Ladies as Guests of Honor as a hybrid model, attended in person and online. Merck Foundation Health Media Training session was conducted on 16th November for journalists, to emphasize on the important role the media plays to influence our society to create a cultural shift with the aim to Break Infertility Stigma, Support Girl Education, Stop Gender Based Violence, End Child Marriage, End FGM, and Women Empowerment at all levels and raise awareness about early detection & prevention of Diabetes & Hypertension. The training session was attended by over 200 journalists from 35 African countries. Watch the Africa Health Media Training session here: https://bit.ly/3W2IA5S

The Merck Foundation Health Media Training is a part of ‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Community Awareness Program. This year, the Health Media Training also focused on the importance of leading a Healthy Lifestyle and early detection & prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension.

The Merck Foundation Health Media Training is a part of ‘Merck Foundation More than a Mother’ Community Awareness Program. This year, the Health Media Training also focused on the importance of leading a Healthy Lifestyle and early detection & prevention of Diabetes.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, Chairperson of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary and President of “More Than a Mother” campaign said, “This is the first time that we have conducted our annual conference – the 9th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary since the coronavirus pandemic, it is also the first time it was conducted in a hybrid model (in-person and online). I feel proud that over 200 journalists attended the Merck Foundation Health Media Training, I have always believed that the media plays a significant role in shaping our society. Through the Merck Foundation Health Media Training programs, I would like to urge all media representatives from over 35 countries to create a culture shift by raising awareness about social and health issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Stopping GBV and raising awareness about early detection and prevention of Diabetes & Hypertension. Media has the capacity and ability to bring about a desired culture shift in the mindset of populations in a cost-effective manner.”

Merck Foundation Health Media Training conducted during the 9th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2022 was addressed by 13 African First Ladies and Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and top experts from the fields of Fertility, Psychiatry, Diabetes, and media stalwarts from countries like Ghana, Rwanda, Zambia, Mozambique, Angola, Malawi, Zambia Niger, DRC, and Mauritius.

During the 9th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary, the First Ladies of 13 African Countries, also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother”, celebrated the 5th Anniversary of Merck Foundation and marked the 10-year journey of Merck Foundation development programs that started in 2012.

Watch short video of the Luminary here: https://bit.ly/3QBDzA2

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej also announced the Call for Applications for 8 important awards in partnership with African First Ladies for talents from the Media, Fashion, Film and Music fields during the Merck Foundation Health Media Training.

“These awards are in partnership with my dear sisters the African First Ladies who are also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation ‘More Than a Mother’. I am looking forward to all the entries from African countries for these important awards.

I firmly believe that media, art, and fashion play an important role in raising awareness about sensitive social and health issues such as Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Stopping Gender Based Violence and raising awareness about early detection & prevention of Diabetes & Hypertension”, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej said.

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2023: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2023. Click here (https://bit.ly/3W6t74D) to view more details.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2023: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2023. Click here(https://bit.ly/3CJv0NU)to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2023: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2023. Click here (https://bit.ly/3X9JDSO) to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2023: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2023. Click here (https://bit.ly/3J2A9ov) to view more details.

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2023 “Diabetes & Hypertension”: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2023. Click here (https://bit.ly/3GCXrOH) to view more details.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2023 “Diabetes & Hypertension”: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2023. Click here(https://bit.ly/3GGoXuy)to view more details.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2023 “Diabetes & Hypertension”: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2023. Click here (https://bit.ly/3vXWqf4) to view more details.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2023 “Diabetes & Hypertension”: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2023. Click here (https://bit.ly/3CMxfjs)to view more details.

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

submit@merck-foundation.com

For information on the above awards, please visit our website:

www.Merck-Foundation.com

Countries participating in the 9th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary included:

Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Central Africa Republic, Cambodia, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Gabon, Germany, Ghana, Guinea – Bissau, Guinea – Conakry, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Thailand, The Gambia, Togo, Tunisia, U.A.E, UK, Uganda, US, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe and more.

The 9th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2022 was streamed live on the social media handles of Merck Foundation(https://bit.ly/2MmUl3p) and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (https://bit.ly/3C1zPBL).

Link to the Facebook live steam of Inaugural Session ofMerck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary & African First Ladies High Level Panel:https://bit.ly/3QD1M9h

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with its partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

• 1470 + Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 50 Countries in 32 critical and underserved medical specialties.



Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

• 2200 + Media Persons from more than 50 countries trained to better raise Awareness about different social and health issues

• 8 Different Awards Launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs

• Around 30 songs to address health and social issues by local singers across Africa

• 8 Children’s Storybooks in three languages – English, French, and Portuguese

• Pan African TV Program “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through “Fashion and ART with Purpose” Community

• 1000+ Girls from 15 African countries supported through scholarships or school items, annually.

• 9 Social Media Channels with more than 5 Million Followers

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.