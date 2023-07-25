The need for new platforms allowing for effective dialogue between stakeholders in the mining sector on the continent has been highlighted.

The 6th edition of the Annual African Mining Summit (MOTA) ended today. MOTA is a key event for the African mining industry. Experts have raised new ideas to strengthen mining operations in Africa while making them both profitable and fair, to the benefit of extractive companies, governments, local communities, and the environment. Innovation has also been at the center of the debates.

Over the past two days, MOTA 2023 has successfully brought together 230 delegates from 25 countries, including experts and key players in the mining industry. The summit was marked by more than 50 speakers and honored by the presence of eminent personalities such as Hon. Samou SEIDOU ADAMBI, Minister of Energy, Water and Mines of Benin, Hon. Mamadou SANGAFOWA-COULIBALY, Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy of Côte d’Ivoire, Hon. Ousseini Hadizatou YACOUBA, Minister of Mines of the Republic of Niger, Professor Hilaire ELENGA, Director General of the Centre de Recherches Géologiques et Minières of the Republic of Congo and Ibrahima Arona DIALLO, Director of Cabinet of the Minister of Mines and Geology of Senegal. During MOTA 2023, the speakers explored the theme of “mining of tomorrow” with a specific focus on sustainable mining in Africa.

The captivating discussions highlighted an unprecedented historical period for the global mining industry. The growing demand for minerals, stimulated by the energy transition, has been identified as a major driver of the current trends. Delegates discussed the current and future impact of this evolution while addressing the opportunities and challenges.

One of the most striking examples of the increasing diversity of the mineral supply chain between Africa and Europe was given by Global Atomic Corporation. The Dasa uranium mining project in Niger has been announced as being on track to supply European nuclear power plants as early as 2025.

Benjamin GALLEZOT, French inter-ministerial delegate for critical metals, shared a clear vision of the role played by France in the EU-Africa partnership. He stressed the importance of Africa in the energy transition and the global economy, highlighting the value of supply chain diversification to strengthen economic resilience.

The invited ministers shared a common vision for mining in Africa, based on increased sustainability and local added value. They described policy reforms being considered and implemented on the continent to attract investments and ensure that Africans benefit from the wealth generated by its mineral resources.

Responsible mining was identified as key for the future of the global mining industry. Stakeholders highlighted the need for sustainable practices in the mining industry.

Commenting on the scope of MOTA, Frédéric BOUZIGUES, managing director of Société Minière de Boké (SMB) said: “MOTA is a strategic forum for mining industry players in Africa. When discussing “mining tomorrow”, which was theme of this year’s summit, it is necessary to address the need to integrate environmental, social and governance factors into our practices. This is why the SMBWinning Consortium is the sponsor of the roundtable on ESG practices, with a focus on innovation. It is crucial to stress that innovation, supported by a clear strategic vision, can maximize ESG-related commitments”.

During the summit, calls were made to strengthen the link between the energy transition and the development of the mining sector through innovative financing models and fairer investment partnerships. The need to review outdated mining codes, improve the ease of doing business and promote training as well as community development was highlighted. A real and fair partnership between Europe and Africa was seen as being key to ensure a successful energy transition. MOTA 2023 has been an effective platform for networking and business development. The organizers would like to thank the sponsors and their partners for their support.

For more information on the Annual African Mining Summit (MOTA), please visit the official website: www.miningontopafrica.com.