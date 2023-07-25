Leading property developer, WestProp, continues to make waves on the African continent, recently winning two prestigious accolades at the 13th edition of the African Achievers Awards.

CEO Ken Sharpe was honoured with the title of Africa’s Most Innovative CEO and team WestProp as the Best African Organisation of the Year.

The African Achievers Awards is an annual ceremony that recognises and celebrates individuals and organisations across various industries in Africa who have contributed significantly to the continent’s growth and development.

Reflecting on the awards, Mr Sharpe expressed his gratitude, emphasizing that the recognition belongs to the people of Zimbabwe.

He stated, “These awards are really about us as a people because Zimbabweans have been recognised in many different forums. I want this award to add to my country, Zimbabwe because I represent my country.”

Mr Sharpe, previously recognized as Forbes’ Most Innovative CEO, believes that innovation is all about attitude and embracing the changes taking place in the world.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive attitude, seeing opportunities, and staying abreast of the ever-evolving world.

“I believe in seeing the glass as half full rather than half empty and a friend of mine a few years ago said to me Ken you are wrong it’s not half full, it’s overflowing because the half empty that you see is replaced by God’s grace that helps it to overflow,” he explained.

“And truly I can say my cup overflows. So, the first thing about innovation is attitude. You have to have a positive attitude. You have to see the opportunity.”

Highlighting the significance of technology, Mr Sharpe stressed the need to embrace and utilise it to improve humanity and enhance business practices.

He recognised that technology is a reality that cannot be ignored and presents opportunities for growth and progress.

“The second thing I would say about innovation is that the world is changing all the time and as a leader you have to keep up with that change. If you don’t, you will be left behind. Right now we are in the era of AI.”

While WestProp’s heart lies in Zimbabwe, Mr Sharpe envisions contributing to the development of the entire African continent through his country.

He explained, “My plans for Africa start with where I am in Africa, which is Zimbabwe, in the heart of Africa. If we can make enough light shine from Zimbabwe, the rest of Africa will see it and follow. It’s about setting an example, setting the pace, and changing Africa.”

Aligned with this year’s theme at the African Achievers Awards, which focused on unlocking trade and investment opportunities for sustainable development in Africa, WestProp is actively engaged in creating sustainable lifestyle communities.

Mr Sharpe highlighted the company’s commitment to building smart cities that offer residents the convenience of living, working, shopping, and playing in one area.

Said Mr Sharpe: “The theme couldn’t be better timing for me because I’m looking at sustainable development in Africa. I’m looking at creating lifestyle communities where people can live, work, shop and play.”

“It’s a smart city concept where all the amenities, sporting, recreational and retail facilities are available within the same area where people can live and where they can work.

“We don’t have to travel hours to go to gym and spend time in traffic jams. If we as developers can create a sustainable model that’s using green technology, which is what we do now in our developments.

“We are using recycled grey water, we’re using solar energy for electrification, we’re using gas, centralized gas distribution, which is more environmentally friendly. These practices, as well as the sewer, we’re looking at pods, biodigesters, and advanced technologies to become more sustainable and more environmentally friendly,” he added