First overall in fleet cards category awarded for the 11th year to Standard Bank
Standard Bank Fleet Management, a market leader in fleet management industry, has won two prestigious accolades at the PMR.africa Diamond Arrow Awards, winning 1st overall for the 11th year in the category for fleet management companies providing fleet cards to the private sector. Standard Bank Fleet Management was also awarded 1st overall in the category for material handling equipment.
The survey ranked the top South African fleet management companies providing fleet management services and fleet cards to the private and public sectors, based on the perceptions and votes of confidence from industry respondents, recognising companies setting the benchmark for excellence in their respective fields across a range of 25 attributes, including reputation (i.e. perception of the company’s brand, integrity, CSI), real-time information, reliability, road-side assistance and green fleet to name a few.
“Winning the fleet card award for 11 years proves that our offering is still the industry leader. This achievement is made even greater by the fact that it comes from peers in the industry who understand the challenges that go along with running a significant fleet management operation across both the private and public sectors. We are honoured to have received these prestigious awards which recognise excellence in our industry,” said Derick De Vries, Executive Head of Fleet Management at Standard Bank.
In addition to making significant strides in becoming a cardless, cashless and integrated cloud-based business and banking platform for servicing fleets seamlessly and safely, Standard Bank Fleet Management continues to build its end-to-end digital solution which provides world-class service to its clients, making its offering a truly seamless experience whether serving long-haul fleet clients or servicing businesses that need real-time refuelling management and the best in on road diesel discounts and driver costs management.
“We have made significant and important progress in the last two years when it comes to digitizing our business. The partnerships we have put in place have given us a competitive edge and it is one of the main reasons that we continue to receive this recognition we have from PMR.africa,” De Vries added.