Eritrea – Ministry of Education: Activity Assessment Meeting

The Ministry of Education held an activity assessment meeting on 16 and 17 January to review the achievements and challenges of 2024 and outline the 2025 action plan.

Reports presented at the meeting indicated that school materials were distributed on schedule, promotional activities for students were successfully conducted, technical and vocational training programs were regularly provided, and inspection and monitoring activities were carried out.

The 2025 action plan includes implementing integrated adult education programs, reviewing curricula, supplying textbooks, and installing solar energy systems in schools located in remote areas.

Participants held extensive discussions on the reports and adopted recommendations, including addressing manpower shortages, establishing fully equipped vocational training centers, resolving the shortage of mother-tongue teachers, and conducting regular capacity upgrading training programs for teachers.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Petros Hailemariam, representative of the Ministry of Education, emphasized the importance of addressing existing challenges in the teaching and learning process, enhancing environmental conservation efforts, and resolving administrative bottlenecks.

