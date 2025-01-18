South Sudan: New boreholes at Twic displacement camp help improve living conditions

Access to safe drinking water is not just a necessity; it’s a fundamental right that enables families to raise healthy individuals.

By investing in new boreholes, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) hopes to significantly improve access to clean water at the Twic camp for displaced families as well as to foster a sense of cooperation and unity among diverse groups.

“For too long, we have endured difficult conditions, but now we see a pathway to recovery and growth. Our families can thrive in a healthier environment. This is a monumental change in our lives,” reflected community elder, Macham Malek.

The three newly installed boreholes, equipped with user-friendly hand pumps, will supply potable water to over 24,500 displaced people and members of the host community in Aweng and Wunrok.

“For years, my children and I struggled to find clean water, often facing dangers in remote areas. Now, we feel secure and can focus on other necessities like education,” said Teres Biar.

The community came together to enthusiastically celebrate at the handover ceremony, embracing a gift that will strengthen their bonds.

“This initiative is a crucial step toward fostering stability and building a stronger community for all—benefitting those who have been displaced as well as our families,” emphasized Adhar Akook Ador, the Twic Commissioner.

“Today marks a critical step in protecting civilians, especially children, the elderly, women, and girls. With harmony and collaboration, the people of Wunrok and Aweng will rebuild their lives and work towards a future filled with hope and opportunity,” said UNMISS representative, Jane Frances Nankaayi.

