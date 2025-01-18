Morocco, Liberia Reaffirm Commitment to Further Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

Morocco and Liberia reaffirmed, on Friday in Laayoune, their commitment to further strengthening their bilateral cooperation and making the Morocco-Liberia partnership an exceptional model of inter-African cooperation.

In a joint statement issued following the bilateral meeting between the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, MFA Nasser Bourita, and the Liberian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, the two parties also praised the strong ties of brotherhood and solidarity that unite their countries. They reiterated their shared determination to make the Morocco-Liberia partnership an exemplary model of inter-African collaboration, founded on the principles of solidarity and mutual support.

In this context, the two ministers reviewed the fruitful cooperation between their countries across all areas of mutual interest and expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved in various fields. They reaffirmed their commitment to exploring new avenues of cooperation in priority sectors such as investment, industry, trade, fisheries, renewable energy, health, water, education, infrastructure, women’s rights, and mining.

Recognizing the significant economic potential of both countries, MFA Bourita and Nyanti agreed to intensify their efforts to develop and diversify trade exchanges, establish a mutually beneficial economic partnership, and increase bilateral trade. They invited business communities in both countries to seize the opportunities offered by Morocco and Liberia.

In this regard, MFA Bourita reiterated Morocco’s readiness to contribute to the implementation of Liberia’s National Development Plan, aimed at providing basic social services and promoting social and economic development in the country.

At the end of this Joint Cooperation Commission, the two parties signed several legal instruments in the fields of industry, trade cooperation, mining exploration and research, justice and the rule of law, integrated water resource management, social development, crafts and social and solidarity economy, tourism, youth, healthcare professional training, education, vocational training, and the granting of scholarships, internships, and expertise sharing.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco – Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.