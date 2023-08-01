Open Air concert at Robestock Park in Frankfurt, Germany

This is the event to attend if you’d like to feel the spirit and rhythm of Africa.

One of the most sought-after African bands in Europe will be live on stage.

The popular Ngoma Africa band will be among many acts expected to thrill fans at the Afrika-Karibik Festival in Frankfurt, Germany. The extravaganza will take place from 12 to 13 August 2023. Ngoma Africa band will appear live on stage on Sunday13 August 2023.

Ngoma Africa, based in Germany, founded in 1993 by bandleader Ebrahim Makunja also known as Kamanda Ras Makunja, is home to a number of talented musicians, including soloist Christian Bakotessa aka Chris-B. Others are Jo Souza, Matondo Benda, Aj Nbongo, , Jessicha Ouyah, Aj Nbongo, Vially Nbongo and others.

The band, followed by millions worldwide, is famous for driving the audience crazy with the “Extraordinary Rhythm” Bongo dance from East Africa.

Ngoma Africa has released numbers of CDs, including the latest “BONGO TAMBARARE” and the new single Cd “Mapenzi ya Pesa” which you can listen to at:

www.reverbnation.com/ngomaafricaband

www.facebook.com/ngomaafricaband