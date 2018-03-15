SHARED INTEREST to Honor Economic Democracy, Sustainability and Women’s Empowerment

“The fate of people and planet cannot be separated. I am pleased to accept this award from Shared Interest, which unlocks resources that Southern Africa’s people require to protect their economic and environmental rights. Today, the region’s most vulnerable communities (and some of its largest cities) depend on making these rights a reality for all.” said Kumi Naidoo incoming Amnesty International Secretary-General.

Born in South Africa, Kumi Naidoo is a renowned global activist and civil society leader who, in July 2018, will become the Secretary General of Amnesty International . Prior to this prestigious appointment, he was the Executive Director of Greenpeace International, Chair of the Global Call for Climate Action, Founding Chair of the Global Call to Action against Poverty and Secretary General and CEO of CIVICUS, the World Alliance for Citizen Participation. Continuing his dedication to South Africa, Kumi currently chairs Africans Rising for Justice, Peace and Dignity; the Campaign for a Just Energy Future; and the Global Climate Finance Campaign.

“The mission and transformational impact of Shared Interest’s work in Southern Africa align with the focus of the Sustainable Development Goals as outlined by the United Nations. As we face unprecedented economic and environmental challenges in South Africa and the region, Shared Interest’s work is critical.” said the Honorable Jerry Matthews Matilla Ambassador of South Africa to the United Nations.

US and African environmental and human rights leaders, alongside top diplomats and key US policy makers and influencers, will gather for this annual event that celebrates and honors leaders for their dedication and commitment to economic democracy, sustainability and women’s empowerment in Southern Africa.

Congresswoman Barbara Lee represents California’s 13th Congressional District and continues to serve as a Congressional Representative to the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly. Lee has been a vocal advocate in the U.S. Congress on issues such as reproductive health and rights, gender equality, food security and global peace and security. Lee is a former Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and Co-Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. She currently serves as Vice Chair of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, a senior Democratic Whip and a co-chair of the Sudan and South Sudan Caucus, among other leadership roles.

Leveraging a 24-year track record of transformation and impactful economic empowerment in communities across Southern Africa, Shared Interest has expanded its focus to provide resources to help rural communities face the challenges of climate change across the region. Record years of extreme weather in 2014, 2015 and 2016 have exacerbated the region’s most severe environmental issues, including drought, floods, and fires. In South Africa, the poor 2015-2016 rainy season led to

2015 having the lowest annual total rainfall on record since records began 114 years ago. Shared Interest is committed to advancing innovative tools to reduce the risk and impact of these climatic changes and placing them in the hands of the people most affected – especially low-income rural women.

International award-winning South African entrepreneur and talk show host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle will serve as the host for the 2018 Benefit and the event will feature a cocktail networking reception followed by dinner, dancing and entertainment provided by Malawian artist MASAUKO. This year’s sponsors are South African Airways, Walden Asset Management, PepsiCo, Inc. and Trillium Asset Management.