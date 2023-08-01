In a celebration of visionary leadership and exceptional contributions to the African continent, Dr. Williams S.K Anarfi was honored at the prestigious New Africa Leaders Summit & Honours. The summit, held annually to recognize outstanding leaders who have made significant strides in various fields, presented Dr. Anarfi with a well-deserved accolade for his unwavering commitment to driving positive change across Africa.

With a career spanning decades, Dr. Anarfi has become a trailblazer in health care, Entrepreneurship and social development. His relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to empowering communities have left an indelible impact on countless lives.

The New Africa Leaders Summit & Honours, a platform renowned for its recognition of visionaries and change-makers, bestowed this honor upon Dr. Anarfi for his outstanding achievements, which have reshaped the African landscape in numerous ways. Dr. Anarfi’s remarkable work in establishing healthcare facility, businesses, poverty alleviation projects has earned him admiration and respect from peers, colleagues, and beneficiaries alike.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Anarfi expressed his deep gratitude for the recognition, humbly attributing his achievements to the collaborative efforts of his team and partners. He emphasized the importance of unity and collective action in addressing the challenges facing Africa and underscored the need for continued dedication to sustainable development.

“As leaders, our role extends beyond achieving individual success. It is about empowering others, fostering a spirit of collaboration, and creating opportunities for growth and progress,” said Dr. Anarfi. ” To the youth of Africa and beyond, I want you to know that this achievement was once just a dream, a vision I held close to my heart. It is a reminder that no dream is too big, and no vision is too grand. Keep pressing on, keep believing, and keep working tirelessly towards your goals.”

He encouraged the young generation to surround themselves with greatness, “ just as I stood among renowned kings, business magnates, presidents, and ministers. Success is not a solitary journey, but a collaborative effort with those who uplift and inspire us.

“So, let this recognition be a testament that your dreams are valid, your vision is worthy, and your potential is limitless. Embrace the challenges, learn from failures, and keep pushing beyond your comfort zone.You are the future leaders of this great continent, and I believe in each and every one of you. Together, we will build a brighter and bolder Africa, one dream at a time.”

Dr. Anarfi’s passion for Africa’s advancement has been evident throughout his career, and he has been instrumental in inspiring a new generation of leaders. His mentorship and guidance have nurtured countless emerging talents, who now stand ready to follow in his footsteps.

The New Africa Leaders Summit & Honours recognizes leaders like Dr. Anarfi who are committed to making a difference and working towards a brighter future for the continent. By acknowledging their efforts, the summit aims to foster a culture of excellence and inspire others to contribute to the transformation of Africa.



With representation from various industries and regions across Africa, the New Africa Leaders’ Summit and Honors aims to be a melting pot of ideas, knowledge, and experiences. CEOs, investors, and bankers will come together to discuss strategies for economic growth and development, while policymakers will engage in dialogues on governance and policy reforms to foster an enabling environment for progress.

Industry experts and innovators are expected to present groundbreaking solutions to some of the continent’s most pressing challenges, from healthcare to education, infrastructure to technology. The summit will serve as a platform for collaboration and networking, nurturing partnerships that can drive Africa’s transformation.

In a continent rich in diversity and untapped potential, the summit provides a platform for African voices to be heard, demonstrating that Africa is more than a sum of its problems; it is a powerhouse of innovation, creativity, and resilience. As attendees converge in Ghana, they do so with the shared vision of a prosperous and united Africa that will rise above all challenges and take its rightful place on the global stage.

As Dr. Anarfi continues his journey of impact and innovation, his recognition at the New Africa Leaders Summit & Honours serves as a testament to his legacy and the enduring mark he leaves on the African landscape.

Dr Anarfi was honoured among other industry dignitaries including; Fmr. H.E Anne Sophie Ave, H.E Lilian Sally Addo, Prince Ned Nwoko Esq, Bola Ray, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Leroy Appiah, Ambassador Ali Ajami, Nana Ama McBrown and a host of other dignitaries as the ‘Best Bussiness Growth Influencer’ in 2018.

He received the ‘honoree’ as the Best Business Innovator of the year at the Asian-African Leadership Achievement Awards and also was honored for his outstanding entrepreneurial skills and proven track record of success, was bestowed the Innovator Award 2013 at KNUST during the Vice Chancellor’s Award.

In Ghana in 2020, he was honoured by the former President, John Agyekum Kuffour and also the Kumasi Leadership and SDG Awards Board for the difference he has made towards the achievement of SDG global vision in Kumasi.

About Dr William S.K. Anarfi

Spintex Medical Center, Trash Recycling and Management Organisation (TRAMO) and the WASK group of companies are led by him.

Dr Williams S.K. Anarfi is an outstanding entrepreneur with a proven track record of success. He is the Founder and President of WASK Group, one of the fastest-growing consultancy agencies in Ghana.

He was also the pioneer leader of Vida Divina TLC, starting his own company at the age of 15, Dr Williams Anarfi Sarpong Kwaku (Dr Wask) is among the few Africans to lead Multi-Level Network Marketing. He earned the accolade of master networker according to Network Marketing Time magazine in the United States. This initiative has helped over 50, 000 people on the continent live healthy and wealthy lives.

He has the singular vision of bringing investment into the African Continent through his group, diplomatic support system, and strategic partners across the globe.

He is currently the leader of Total life changes in Ghana and has rejuvenated the re-birth of business in Ghana. He has rich and enviable experience in strategic innovation, business strategy, and in-depth expertise in SME advisory services, project financing, and development.

He is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of TRAMO GHANA, which specializes in waste management and recycling of plastics into roofing tiles and pavement blocks, sale and installation of biogas digesters, waste sensitization training in senior high schools, tertiary institutions, as well as corporate organizations. He also handled the branch of Circle Link Innovation in Ghana.

Dr Williams holds a satisfactory certification from the college of health sciences at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. In addition to his credit, he has a Professional Certificate in Strategic Management. He also has a certificate from Charisma University and American International Theology University (AITU) as an active member in recognition of professional standing and demonstrated competence.

Dr Anarfi has established himself as a business network personality. He is also an Honorary Professor of the Academic Union, Oxford, UK, a global academic organization of over 200 university Chancellors, scientists, and researchers. He also holds a certificate from the department of international cooperation of the People’s Republic of China for undertaking an international training workshop on photovoltaic systems and applications with Yingli Solar at Baoding, China. He has also received certification from American InterContinental University for pursuing a Master’s Class in Leadership and Management.

He also spearheaded the United States Peace Corps Stars Project in Kumasi. He attained an Entrepreneurship award at the IPMATIC African Awards in 2014. He was awarded the title of “Best Network Marketer of the Year” in 2018 during the Humanitarian and Business Awards, which were held by Gymped.

He was also honoured as the “Best Global Business Growth Influencer” by the World Changers’ Summit in Dubai in 2018. He received the Best Enterprise Award from the European Business Assembly and was appointed as the EBA Business Ambassador to Ghana and West Africa in Oxford, UK, in 2018.

He was on the team that designed the most current 40-year ‘National Development Plan’ for Ghana between 2014 and 2015. As a son of Africa, he has great plans to use his corporate, diplomatic, and personal network and influence to bring development to the continent through.