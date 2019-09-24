AAI: Building New Narratives And Future Capacities

The Africa-America Institute’s 35th Annual Awards Gala on September 24th, will bestow one of their foremost alumna, Ms. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, United Nations Under-General-Secretary and Executive Director of @UNWomen, with the Excellence in Women’s Empowerment & Leadership Award.

Since 1984, the AAI Annual Awards Gala has been the most anticipated African-centered event in New York City. Held annually during the United Nations General Assembly, the AAI Gala convenes dignitaries—Heads of States, Diplomats, domestic and international government officials —philanthropists, business leaders, journalists, scholars, and other prominent guests for a night highlighting African success and enlightened engagement between Africa and America.

The Africa-America Institute (AAI) is the flagship U.S. organization connecting Africa to America. Since its founding in 1953, over 16,000 Africans have received scholarships and fellowships from the Africa-America Institute. These Africans are now an esteemed network of alumni, many of whom are leaders and influencers across public, private, and governmental sectors in Africa and globally. Included in this network are current heads of state, H.E. Hage Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia; H.E. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire; and H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa. Many of AAI’s Alumni have left an indelible imprint including the late 2004 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Wangari Mathaai and the late Barack Obama, Sr.