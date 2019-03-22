2019 Nedbank IMC Conference Stripped Marketing Nak*d, Asking SA Marketers To Be Braver

In the largest event of its kind, 650 marketers and advertisers gathered to listen to twenty industry leaders share their insights into the how, what and why of the marketing and media space happening right now. The 2019 Nedbank IMC Conference, held at Fox Junction in Newtown on March 14th, was hosted by Pepe Marais, Group Chief Creative Officer for Joe Public United and brought many topics, both contentious and inspiring, to the fore.

The morning session boasted a common theme that creativity and true consumer buy-in needs to be at the core of what marketers do. “We need to strip away our obsession with data. Have courage to do creative work because after all creative campaigns are ten times more effective than mediocre ones” said Andy Rice, Marketer at Large.

Bongani Chinkanda, CEO of the HDI Youth Consultancy, talked about truly understanding your consumer, which, in SA, is made up predominantly of the youth. “Marketers needs to understand that the youth want brands that have a greater purpose and speak to their need for authenticity and curiosity.” Dave Duarte, CEO of Treeshake agreed with this sentiment, “consumers don’t buy brands anymore, we buy into brands.”

Anne Thistleton, Mind Science Practitioner, showed how humans make most decisions with their non-conscious or feeling minds. “If you can make your consumers feel something and you’ll gain their loyalty” she added.

There were emotive case studies by Darren Hampton, GM Digital and CRM for Nandos, Grant Pereira, Brand Director: Carling Black Label and headline sponsor, Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs for Nedbank, who took delegates through the journey their brands have taken in responding to the political and social climate in the country. They highlighted the need for brands to be agile, be able to think on their feet and use their voice for good.

Keynote speaker, Prof Elaine Rumboll, MD of The Creative Leadership Consultancy, spoke passionately about bringing bravery, playfulness and curiosity into the marketing space. “Innovation and creativity come from a place of not knowing, so be brave and take risks with your campaigns” she said.

Simon Lloyd, Managing Partner of Algorithm, asked the question of whether digital could replace traditional marketing? “The answer is no, it’s in fact all about integrated marketing. Keep your content marketing strategies simple and don’t become overwhelmed by all the technology, analytics and data available” he added. Refilwe Maluleke, MD of Yellowwood agreed, “use tech to innovate and enable your brand but don’t let yourself be distracted by it.”

Tbo Touch, Founder of Touch HD, inspired delegates to get to know their audience. “Make your consumers part of the culture of your brand. Before you win their pockets, you have to win their loyalty” he said.

Musa Kalenga, Chief Future Officer at House of Brave, gave insights into how API’s or applications can be used as solutions for a consumer. He showed an example of how the development of an integrated application by a tech company can be used to save lives. “Tech growth means nothing if it isn’t influencing human development for the better” he added.

The conference ended on a high with the awarding of two marketing bursaries worth R35 000 each to two underprivileged youths courtesy of MSC Education Holdings. Dale Hefer, IMC CEO said, “my hope was to shed light on an industry often shrouded in hype and buzzwords and provide real take outs that marketers could then use to navigate in the light. I’m happy this has been achieved. Bring on the IMC 2020!”

In closing Khensani Nobanda, Nedbank Group Executive Marketing and Corporate Affairs said, “we were a proud sponsor of the day and it was important for us, as a responsible corporate citizen, to be a part of an event that strongly promotes information sharing for economic upliftment and most importantly, making it accessible to the youth; the future marketers of tomorrow.”

The IMC is proudly presented in association with MASA; CPD points to Designated Marketers based on proof of attendance. With thanks to our Travel Partner Kulula.com.