10 Reasons Why You Must Visit the Pearl of Africa

The People

The people of Uganda are some of the world’s population that has gone through some very harrowing experiences. When Idi Amin Dada, the dictator who ran the beautiful pearl to the ground took power, violence was meted not only on the foreigners who were forced to leave, but on the people of the land themselves, many of whom sought refuge in neighbouring countries. They took jobs as teachers, farm hands, maids and any and all kinds of jobs that were available to make ends meet. For those left behind in Uganda, HIV/Aids soon took over where Idi Amin left off and whole villages were almost wiped off. Only the very old and the very young were left. Following very quickly on the heels of the HIV/Aids pandemic was rebel Joseph Kony and his ragtag Lord’s Resistance Army that fought the government, raiding villages and killing and raping women and conscripting the children to serve as children soldiers.

Yet, in all this, the people of Uganda did not give up. As many of the people who had fled the country returned home at the re-installation of democracy beginning mid-1980s, they have gone to work to rebuild their nation and have remained the friendliest and most welcoming people on the continent of Africa, and most probably the world. You just need to meet the Ugandans to fully appreciate what a special people they are. Their love for visitors is genuine, they love to sing and dance and make one feel truly appreciated. It makes no sense to visit a place, admire its animals and landscape and not take the time to know the people who own the place. Take time to know the Ugandans.