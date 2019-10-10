It’s Coder October! Four Easy Ways You Can Learn How To Code During The Fifth Annual Africa Code Week

Coding has become the universal language of the future and holds the key to unlocking a brighter future for millions of youth across Africa. In fact, it’s estimated that 80% of all jobs will relate to science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) – and coding is expected to play a central role.

Every October since 2015, Africa Code Week has created opportunities for millions of youth to get introduced to the exciting world of computer coding through a series of interactive workshops held across the continent. This year, more than 130 partners and 120 ambassadors from 37 countries will combine forces for the fifth edition of Africa Code Week (ACW), which aims to introduce an additional 1.5 million youth to basic coding skills during the month of October.

Regardless of your level of skill or experience, everyone can be part of the excitement as we make this a Coder October. Whether you attend a workshop in your community or volunteer to share your skills and teach young Africans how to use coding in the service of transforming our continent, here are four ways to take part in this year’s Africa Code Week:

Educator imparting coding skills

1. Attend a Live Workshop

Taking place at schools, universities, science centers or community centers during the month of October, ACW’s free coding workshops address specific age groups regardless of learner levels. Get yourself up to speed with fun learning tools and passionate teachers! Visit the ACW Map to locate a workshop near you.

2. Access a Free Online Course

Learn Coding from Scratch: If you are between 12 and 16 years old and would like to learn computer programming, openSAP is the place to start. This free online course will teach you how to create your own animations and games using the famous Scratch interface.

Teaching coding using Scratch: openSAP also offers this free course for teachers eager to learn the skills they need to teach coding to young people using Scratch.

Both courses are also available in French on openSAP for teachers and youth in Francophone Africa.

3. Host a Coding Workshop in Your Community

Why not support the planning and execution of workshops in your own community? You can visit the ACW website to download your full partner guide including a checklist of what you’ll need to host a successful coding workshop in your school or community.

Solving one problem at at time

4. Become a Coding Instructor

Use your teaching skills for the greater good and visit the ACW website to see where Train-the-Trainer workshops are taking place in your country. While ACW takes place over a one- or two-week period every year, it is the local capacity building within schools and communities that will accelerate the sustainable development of 21st century skills across the continent.

Africa Code Week will be held in 37 countries across Africa throughout the month of October. Join SAP and partners – UNESCO Youth Mobile, Google, Irish Aid, The German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and a fast-growing network of over 130 private, public and nonprofit partners – on their Africa Code Week mission to bridge the digital skills and gender gap in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. To find out where your nearest coding workshop is taking place – or how to become a volunteer – please visit www.africacodeweek.orgDistributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of SAP Africa.



