Standard Bank Announces Launch of Investor Services in Côte d’Ivoire

Standard Bank expands Investor services to cover the West African Economic and Monetary Union region.

Standard Bank today announced the launch of Investor Services business in Côte d’Ivoire, expanding the Bank’s existing regional Investor services capabilities to cover the West African Monetary and Economic Union (UEMOA) region.

This expansion aligns with Standard Bank’s strategy to be the preferred provider for global and domestic institutional investors across Africa.

Commenting on the launch, Joel Toure, Chief Executive for Stanbic Bank Côte d’Ivoire, said:

“By offering Investor services in Côte d’Ivoire and across the West African Monetary and Economic Union (UEMOA – Union Economique et Monétaire Ouest Africaine), Standard Bank is enhancing the range of financial solutions and capabilities we provide to support the growth and expansion of new and existing clients. Côte d’Ivoire, and more broadly West Africa, demonstrates immense growth and investment potential – Standard Bank is committed to facilitating the growth of the region’s financial sector.”

Charl Bruyns, Head, Investors Services for Standard Bank Group added:

“We are witnessing an increased demand from both international and regional clients to invest and participate in West Africa’s economic potential – Investor services enable global and local institutional clients to efficiently invest into African equity, bond and money markets. By providing the structure, products and service for this valuable channel of investment, Standard Bank facilitates the growth and development of the UEMOA region to meet the world’s increasing investor appetite.”

With the inclusion of Côte d’Ivoire, Standard Bank now offers securities services in 16 African markets, including: South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Swaziland, Malawi, Mozambique, Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.