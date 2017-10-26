Zeitz Contemporary African Art museum

History

The museum originated as a result of a whole set of circumstances and choices. The Victoria & Alfred Waterfront (V&A) belonged to TransNet (a freight Transport Company), and was used as a working harbour. As the need for transport changed and ships became more and more containerized, the small V&A harbours became useless. The Schoeman docks, a big harbour close by, was then built in the 60s. The construction of this harbour caused all of the buildings in the Waterfront to be transformed into a harbour front where people could live, work, and play.

Historically, the V&A Waterfront is very important.

Located there is the building from which Nelson Mandela was taken to Robben Island

The Craft Market, where every immigrant who came to South Africa was processed through, is also located there

It contains the old jails

The old fortress is there

Therefore, this entire property contains so much of South Africa’s history.

Every part of the harbour was abandoned, including the site where the museum is now situated. Then, in 1921, it was declared a national monument and could not be altered at all. The Waterfront could not develop that part of the land because of the ugly building in the centre of it all.

The Waterfront then decided to meet up with an architect, Thomas Heatherwick, to consider future possibilities for the building. Discussions later proposed the idea of recreating that specific space into a museum. Possibilities of a ship museum, a design museum, and many others were discussed, but never seemed to get off the ground.

After all of these discussions, the Waterfront started looking for a partner to help them recreate the space into something significant.

At the time, Mark Coetzee was working at Marietta museum where he met Jörgen Zeits – the then CEO of Puma. Discussion revolved around Coetzee’s future, and he started sharing his dream of wanting to build a contemporary art museum on his home continent of Africa.

After hearing Coetzee’s heart, Zeitz suggested that they work together on a collection of art, buy a building, and create a public space for people to come together and experience art.

While the V&A Waterfront was trying to find a partner to create a public art space, Coetzee and Zeitz were working on a new project – unbeknownst to each other.

The owners of the Waterfront knew about Coetzee and all of his accomplishments and experience, so decided to contact him and speak with him about possibilities for this specific space. During this conversation, Coetzee was able to connect them with Zeitz. Two weeks later, they all came together and decided to make the museum work. After the span of three years, everything was set up.

To the public eye, it seems like it all happened really quickly; however, both parties had been working individually on this initiative for five or six years before they all met.

After their meeting, all the specifications of the museum’s layout were given to Thomas Heatherwick, who then came up with the complete design of the museum.