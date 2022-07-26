Data science poised to help improve quality of life for Africans and raise awareness of key impact topics
As the physical world migrates to the virtual world, a future-focused global player has entered Africa’s metaverse, Africarare. The Austria-based World Data Lab (WDL) has joined Ubuntuland, acquiring a 6 x 6 village on which they will establish their presence and connect to other leading organisations.
WDL has long-term plans to use the power of data science to improve the quality of life for people in Africa by partnering with private and public sector players and raising awareness around key impact topics. In addition, the company is in the process of opening a physical office in Kenya with ambitious growth plans on the continent. WDL’s first Ubuntuland based projects currently under evaluation and construction are:
- Developing a Data Science Metaversity with data insights and visualisation for anyone who wants to learn more about Africa through interactive tools and gamification
- Opening a Consumer Insights hub for organisations looking to establish or expand their footprint in the fast-growing African market
- Providing Metaverse addressable market statistics and an analytics board
The organization takes strategic insights and data-driven decision making to the next level by developing the most credible, granular, global, and forward-looking economic and demographic forecasts for leading organizations such as L’Oréal, Danone, McKinsey, Deloitte, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and others. The company is widely known for their insights and analytics platform World Data Pro, as well as for being creators of public goods, aka clocks, that track the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals in real-time, most notably:
Furthermore, WDL is frequently cited by top research and media outlets such as Bloomberg, Brookings, CNN, Financial Times, The Economist and The Wall Street Journal.
Africarare, Africa’s first metaverse is highly sought-after by companies and individuals wishing to enter the metaverse. World Data Lab joins MTN, Saatchi Abel and other organisations in Ubuntuland.
“With our entry into Africarare, we are taking our mission ‘Making everyone count’ to the next level, by being one of the pioneering companies in the digital realm of metaverse” said Dr. Homi Kharas, Co-founder and Chief Data Officer of World Data Lab, who also noted that “WDL’s team is excited to work together with Mic and his outstanding team on democratizing access to data insights on the continent in the most interactive and impactful way.”
“We are thrilled that World Data Lab is moving into Africarare” said Mic Mann, Co-founder and CEO of Africarare. “The work done by this visionary team is vital to human progress and we look forward to collaborating with them on solutions that will make a difference for all Africans,” he added.
For regular updates, follow Africarare on Twitter: @AfricarareNFT.