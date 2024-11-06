Skip to content

World Bank Approves $50 Million to Help Nigeria Fight Malnutrition

The World Bank has allocated $50 million to Nigeria under the Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN) Project 2.0 to address the country’s critical nutrition issues. World Bank Country Director Ndiame Diop announced the funding, aimed at improving nutrition for vulnerable communities, during a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima. Concurrently, Vice President Shettima introduced the N-774 Initiative, a community-focused nutrition program covering Nigeria’s 774 local government areas. Building on the success of ANRiN, this locally-driven initiative integrates goals across sectors like health, agriculture, and education, to foster sustainable solutions to Nigeria’s malnutrition challenges. Shettima emphasized the need for a “Nigerian solution” to malnutrition, leveraging political will and international support to improve nutrition outcomes. This collaborative effort between Nigeria’s government and international partners aims to create swift, impactful, and sustainable improvements in community health across the West African country.

SOURCE: NAIRAMETRICS

