In recent weeks, global headlines have frequently focused on advancements in technology and the implications of this for industries, organisations and individuals alike. More particularly, the rise of innovative solutions in Artificial Intelligence has sparked debate on the role of technology versus human nuance.

That said, the burgeoning opportunities technology brings also speak directly to the opportunity of bridging the gap concerning women and girls in STEM fields. In fact, research shows that in South Africa only 13% of graduates leaving tertiary institutions with qualifications in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) are women.

While this number can certainly improve, progress has been made on the continent at large. A report by the Times Higher Education (THE) and the United Nations Scientific, Cultural and Educational Organization found that 47% of graduates, undergraduates and postgraduates in STEM fields at African universities are women., making Africa the continent with the highest proportion of female STEM graduates.

However, women still remain outnumbered at student and academic staff levels. With International Day of Women and Girls in Science taking place on February 11, we speak to women who are leaders in their fields as they unpack the importance of creating more equality in STEM industries.

Women bring unique perspectives

The presence of women in STEM fields is crucial for driving innovation and promoting a sustainable economy. Women bring unique perspectives and problem-solving approaches that can lead to new innovations in technology and science. Additionally, having a diverse workforce in STEM industries can lead to more inclusive and equitable decision-making, which is essential for creating a sustainable future for all. Encouraging and supporting women in STEM education and career paths is not just a matter of fairness and equality, it is also a business and economic imperative. Investing in women in STEM is investing in the future.

‘Companies can promote women in STEM in various ways such as providing mentorship and sponsorship opportunities, offering flexible work arrangements, encouraging and supporting women to pursue further education, establishing a measurable and transparent recruitment process, and celebrating and promoting the achievements of women in STEM,” says Rashi Gupta, Chief Operating Officer at MFS Africa

A shift in mindset

Building a sustainable economy requires, at the outset, an inclusive and futuristic mindset as well as robust policies. Women have a high emotional quotient (EQ) naturally, and this EQ or emotional intelligence is equally important, in order to promote a sustainable economy and build a foundation that is wholesome.

Kuppulakshmi Krishnamoorthy – Global Head of Zoho for Startups believes that encouraging and retaining more women in STEM fields is going to result in advances in science and engineering, and better liaisons between technology, science, and policy-making. Moreover, increased participation of women in STEM can help to bridge the gender pay gap and promote economic equality. Women in STEM fields tend to have higher earning potential than women in other industries, and closing the gender pay gap in STEM can help reduce overall income inequality. Secondly, promoting women in STEM can also help to address the shortage of skilled workers in these fields. The current shortage of skilled workers in STEM fields is a major obstacle to economic growth and sustainable development, and increasing the participation of women in these fields can help to address this issue.

‘To bring in more women into STEM fields, we need more people who are in positions of power to effect an mindset change by investing in necessary infrastructure and policies at the grassroots level——upskilling and cross-skilling programs, effective actions to eliminate conscious and unconscious biases, progressive and inclusive policies that mandate equal representation and pay, platforms to highlight more role-model women who are showing the way. Social sustainability is so interconnected to economic sustainability that we’d only be going in circles without understanding this connection,” says Krishnamoorthy.

Rising to the challenge

“Spear Capital has chosen to commit to the 2X Challenge – a global initiative of the G7 and other bodies to consciously take action to improve the representation of women in senior roles in business. As a result, we are keen to bring issues relating to women in the workplace to the fore,” explains Nyaradzo Nyimo, Principal at Spear Capital’s Zimbabwe office.

Private equity firm Spear invested in Dendairy, a supplier of dairy products in Zimbabwe.Quality Assurance Manager at Dendairy, Agatha Rumbidzai Gandidze, is a biology graduate who moved into the very male-dominated world of food manufacturing. “It isn’t always easy for women to be accepted into roles in this type of environment,” she explains. “Many elements of the work are quite physical and so there is often scepticism among male recruiters and managers as to whether a woman can handle the work.”

However, as Gandidze herself has shown, this is not a valid reason for keeping women with suitable academic skills out. “When you are at work, you cease to be female or male; you are there to complete the tasks because of the skills and education that you have.”

Gandidze believes that women often excel at laboratory work, since they tend to have greater attention to detail than males. So, there is a positive impact on the quality of work produced when women are brought into science-based careers.

From a societal perspective, in Zimbabwe, men are often away for extended periods of time for work purposes or they may choose to marry a second time, which may have a negative impact on the family. However, if women are able to earn meaningful salaries, they can cater for the family’s physical needs, while also being a stable presence in the home, offering the care and emotional support crucial for their children’s development.

Looking ahead

The unending gender gap has persisted throughout the years at all levels of STEM disciplines globally. While women have made tremendous progress towards increasing their participation in higher education, they remain under-represented. Creating environments that are conducive to enablement and inclusion will go a long way in ensuring the gap is narrowed and closed in the long run.