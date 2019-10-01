Why Zanzibar Is One Of The Top Beach Destinations In Africa

Zanzibar conjures up images of beach fun, historical tours, and pure bliss. The renowned spice island has become one of the most popular beach destinations in Africa for tourists looking to escape the complexities of real life. The turquoise water, sandy white beaches, and elongated palm trees stretching the entire region welcome many who desire to cool off and just have a great time.

Zanzibar is an archipelago with two prominent Islands – Unguja and Pemba. The Island offers that undiluted natural feel untouched by civilization and technology. Accommodation options here are also available from affordable rustic lodges to exclusive top-notch hotels to ensure your stay is memorable. Looking for a beach destination in Africa? Here’s why you should definitely consider the majestic and mesmerizing island of Zanzibar:



Perfect Holiday Experience



A Zanzibar holiday is unlike any other oceanside experience. In addition to the stunning array of beaches available (Nungwi, Jambiani, Kendwa, Bwejuu, etc), you get to partake in lots of water sports like snorkeling, diving, swimming, surfing, dhow cruises, and many more. There are various unique beach resorts and restaurants that serves amazing local cuisines. You’ll also come across amazing aqua species like turtles, dolphins, starfish during your Zanzibar holiday.

Zanzibar is a gateway to the surrounding scenic safari destinations



This is one of the reasons Zanzibar continues to top the list of best beach destinations in Africa. Popular safari parks like the Serengeti National Park, Ngorongoro Conservation Area, and Tarangire National Park are not too far away so you can always include Zanzibar in your safari itinerary. It’s like being able to enjoy the best of both worlds — the wildlife and mesmerizing plains of the safari park plus the relaxing ambiance and waterside activities of Zanzibar.



Amazing Accommodation Options



Zanzibar’s accommodation options cater to just about any travelers’ whims and fancies, from charming and rustic beach chalets to luxury private islands. During your stay, you’ll find no shortage of beach resorts and hotels. You can even rent your own private luxury villas for example in Kendwa or Nungwi Zanzibar within a short walk of the ocean. If you’re on a budget, you’ll find several small boutique hotels, budget hotels, and even hostels scattered around the island that fit your style and budget.



Unique Zanzibar Activities



The Zanzibar Archipelago is a world of its own. This unique spice island has an assortment of activities that can heighten your holiday mood. These include:



Prison Island Tour – Prison Island is located around the coast of Zanzibar. This prison was used to keep prisoners who were infected with diseases to recover. The beautiful view of the prison overlooking the Indian ocean makes you wonder how it’s even a prison.

Forodhani Food Market – This is one of the most prominent food markets in Zanzibar. Here you can find all kinds of fruits, spices, foodstuff, souvenirs and other local items in Zanzibar.

Stone Town Tour – A tour around the narrow streets of Stone town is definitely an activity you cannot miss. As the capital of Zanzibar and UNESCO world heritage site, it is renowned for its architectural prowess. Constructed by Arabians who lived on the Island, the town was a commercial hub for both slave trade and spices.

Dining at The Rock Restaurant – Beautiful built on the turquoise blue Indian Ocean. Accessible only by boat, this restaurant is one of the finest on the planet you can have a romantic dinner here with your partner enjoying the cool ocean breeze. The Rock restaurant in Zanzibar serves both local and international delicacies. Lots of seafood are also available here.

Snorkeling – If there is one activity you can’t afford to miss then it is snorkeling in Zanzibar. Though it’s not available from all beaches, Mnemba beach in Nungwi Zanzibar and Kendwa beach have low tides making them perfect snorkeling locations. You also get to swim with dolphins in there natural habitat.

Spice Island Tour – Zanzibar Island is synonymous with spices. Often referred to as the Spice Island, Zanzibar was known as the-go-to spice destination in Africa. One major activity you can’t afford to miss on your trip is a spice tour.

Kitesurfing – One unique beach activity in Zanzibar is kitesurfing. Fly over the turquoise blue Indian ocean enjoying a bird eyes view of the Zanzibar beaches. Paje beach is a great kitesurfing location in Zanzibar.

Swimming with Horses – Another unique activity in Zanzibar that you can do is horse riding. Get on your horse, explore coconut plantations during the day and then lead it to the water after a long day of riding. The horses love the water and you’ll be accompanied by a guide so don’t worry about falling off.

Conclusion



When it comes to the perfect holiday destination in Africa, Zanzibar is an easy choice. Whether you’re looking for relaxation and romance, or fun adventures and seaside activities, this amazing destination delivers and then some. The best part is that even if you’re on a budget, you’re guaranteed to find somewhere in Zanzibar that is perfect for you. Zanzibar is more than just a beach experience, but a journey of a lifetime.

