Entries open for the African Travel & Tourism Awards presented by WTM Africa
Africa Travel Week is on the lookout for the most inspiring and compelling storytellers in the African tourism industry for the African Travel & Tourism Awards presented by WTM Africa. The 2023 Awards will be themed ‘Rooted in Africa and will celebrate those storytellers who are inspiring people to experience Africa.
“The African Travel & Tourism Awards presented by WTM Africa aim to shine a spotlight on expectational individuals and businesses who are shaping and transforming the industry through the tourism stories they tell,” says Megan De Jager (née Oberholzer), RX Africa Portfolio Director: Travel, Tourism & Marketing.
“These annual awards serve as a platform for worthy initiatives to receive well-deserved international recognition, but also to showcase the African continent as a varied destination brimming with soul-stirring experiences.”
Free to enter, the 2023 Awards consists of the following nine categories:
- Most Compelling Tourism Story
- Most Compelling Technology Story
- Most Compelling Agency Story
- Most Compelling Digital Campaign Story
- Most Compelling Responsible Tourism Story
- Most Compelling Adventure Story
- Most Compelling Foodie Story
- Most Compelling Inclusive Story
- Most Compelling Luxury Story
Entries close on 31 January 2023. After that, an independent panel of nine experts will judge entries based on various criteria such as tone, visibility, messaging, and brand or campaign perception.
All nominees will be advised on 28 February 2023, earning a rightful seat at the prestigious Awards dinner. Category winners will be going forward to compete in the International Travel & Tourism Awards presented by World Travel Market London.
“We have seen the world of tourism and events reopen and reignite. Through these awards, we aim to recognise the industry campaigns and initiatives that have played an integral part in the revival and recovery of our beautiful industry. It’s time to celebrate those industry leaders and pioneers who continue to pave the way for others to succeed,” concludes Carol Weaving, MD South Africa for RX Africa.
Interested participants can register their interest via the WTM Africa website here.