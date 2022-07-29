What Went Wrong in the DRC?

The acting head of the United Nations mission in eastern Congo said Wednesday that it would carry out a joint investigation with national police into the shooting deaths of three peacekeepers and a dozen Congolese civilians during anti-U.N. protests this week. Reuters reported Tuesday that its reporter saw peacekeepers shoot dead two protesters as people threw rocks, vandalized and burned the U.N. compound in Goma, the provincial capital of Congo’s North Kivu province. Diagne said the U.N. has the forensics capability to trace its bullets and is flying in a doctor from Kinshasa to conduct autopsies and extract the bullets for investigation. MONUSCO is one of the U.N.’s biggest peacekeeping missions, with more than 16,000 troops and police in the eastern DRC.
SOURCE: VOA