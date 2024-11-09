What is Standing in the Way of Electrifying Africa’s Transport Industry?

In sub-Saharan Africa informal public transport moves about 72% of the region’s passengers. Freight moves goods in the absence of adequate rail. Electrifying these sectors needs careful planning. Except for South Africa, the region has been a dumping ground for second hand vehicles from developed countries. The comparatively simple designs of electric vehicles provide an opportunity for sub-Saharan Africa to move away from accepting second hand vehicles and towards a new local electric vehicle industry. Ethiopia has recently banned the import of combustion vehicles. Africa’s first all-electric mass rapid transit was set up in Dakar, Senegal in 2023. To make the most of the electric mobility revolution, sub-Saharan African countries need policies and incentives to localise production and invest in green energy.

THE CONVERSATION