Skip to content

What is Standing in the Way of Electrifying Africa’s Transport Industry?

In sub-Saharan Africa informal public transport moves about 72% of the region’s passengers. Freight moves goods in the absence of adequate rail. Electrifying these sectors needs careful planning. Except for South Africa, the region has been a dumping ground for second hand vehicles from developed countries. The comparatively simple designs of electric vehicles provide an opportunity for sub-Saharan Africa to move away from accepting second hand vehicles and towards a new local electric vehicle industry. Ethiopia has recently banned the import of combustion vehicles. Africa’s first all-electric mass rapid transit was set up in Dakar, Senegal in 2023. To make the most of the electric mobility revolution, sub-Saharan African countries need policies and incentives to localise production and invest in green energy.

THE CONVERSATION

Subscribe

Stay informed and ahead of the game with our curated collection of the top 10 stories from Africa each day, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Fridays, gear up for the business world as we bring you the 10 most relevant and game-changing business stories. And on Sundays, prepare to be whisked away on a delightful journey through Africa’s vibrant lifestyle and travel scenes.