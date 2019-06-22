Watch: Sista Afia Ft Medikal & Quamina MP – Weather

As promised, BK Records/Ace Kandi Records label act Sista Afia releases the much awaited video for her new single titled “Weather”

The song which was released just few weeks ago is gradually cooking hot on the airwaves and to keep the fun alive, we present to you the video

With a very corporate concept, Sista Afia, who played the role of a Human Resource manager got to work very late to see her staff members bored at work, she tells them to forget about work and have fun whiles raining to keep the office active

Medikal, an office manager asked his secretary to present some files to him, after the presentation he pushed the lady closed to him to let her know the weather has had some good effect on him

Quamina MP, head of security at the office was patrolling around when he saw this hot lady coming out from the ladies washroom. Watch to find out what’s next

The video was directed by Xbillz Ebenezer and it features model Teeder and Nadia, actor SDK & father, dancers from Tema Fire Dancers and AJ Khesi