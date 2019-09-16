Username Investments CEO Bags The Coveted 2019 Realtor Founder Of The Year Award

Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investment Ltd. was awarded The coveted 2019 Realtor Founder of the Year Award during the recently held Founder of the Year AwardsGala Dinner at The Nairobi Cinema. The event brought together extraordinary young founders in different categories ranging from Real Estate, Agri-business, Entertainment, Fashion and Beauty, ICT and Education.

This was the fourth edition of the awards organized annually by The Founder. The awards exist to recognize and appreciate young resilient founders developing our nation while creating jobs through entrepreneurship as well as to motivate the ones who have not yet started their own businesses to do so.

“I am deeply humbled to receive this award. Many thanks to our esteemed customers for your continued faith in us. Our Staff Members remain the key pillars of the significant progress we have made. I value and celebrate you”. Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investment Ltd saidwhile receiving the award issued to him by Ian Mbugua.

“It has been a journey of determination and persistence. I have learnt over time that there is no shortcut to success. I believe God has endowed us with unique strengths, talents and capabilities. I encourage upcoming entrepreneurs to be open minded, practically evaluate themselves, the market and take up emerging opportunities in Kenya and Africa.”

In conclusion he encouraged Kenyans to put their money where it can grow very fast noting that real estate is one of the highest returning asset classes, with average returns of 25.8 percent compared to other asset classes’ average returns of 12.3 percent. Reuben encouraged Kenyans to make their 2019 investments dreams a reality by investing with Username Investments that has focused on offering affordable and value added land ready for immediate development in prime areas.

Reuben is the co-founder and CEO of Username Investments. Through his leadership, the Company has accomplished over 37 projects, issued over 6,152 title deeds to clients living both in Kenya and diaspora. So far, the Company has grown to have three offices and has directly employed over 50 young people and over 500 indirectly including our lawyers, surveyors, contractors, suppliers and many others. His efforts have seen the Company bag accolades across the industry for outstanding performance.

Recently, he was awarded the 2019 African Business Personality Award by the Voice Achievers Awards for his positive impact in making property affordable for young people in Africa.

About Username Investment Limited

Username Investment Ltd. is an award-winning real estate development and Investment Company. Among the awards won include; Top 100 Mid-sized Companies Award, Real Estate SME of the Year, Best Customer Care on Social Media Award, Land Agent of the Year, Best Diaspora Market Land Selling Agent, Best Land and Investment Company and Best New Entrant in Customer Service Innovation Awards. The main aim of the company is to help current and future generations of Kenyans actualize their dream of owning a home by offering them affordable real estate investment choices. Username is gearing up towards their goal of becoming the real estate investment company of choice in the country and the entire region.