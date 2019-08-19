Username Investment Ltd. Bags The Best Diaspora Market Land Selling Company Award At The 2019 Real Estate Excellence Awards

Username Investment Ltd. won The coveted 2019 Diaspora Market Land Selling Company Award during the recently held Real Estate Excellence Awards Gala Dinner at Movenpick Hotel in Westlands, Nairobi. The award targeted a real estate company that has been outstanding in positively impacting Kenyans living in the diaspora through provision of affordable investment opportunities back home.

This was the second edition of the awards organized annually by Digital Events. The event brought together various players and stakeholders in the real estate sector ranging from land agents, property developers, property consultants and real estate related suppliers. The unique role played by the diverse companies was uniquely recognized during the Gala Dinner.

“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award a few days after Username Investments team came back to the country from the UK and USA after 3 months of reaching out to Kenyans living and working in various Cities and States with affordable real estate investment opportunities back home”, Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investment Ltd said while receiving the award.

Reuben continued by noting that, “Kenyans living in the diaspora often do not have sufficient information on investment opportunities in Kenya. At Username, we recognize this and other challenges that they face while trying to make the best and right decision. We have therefore taken it upon ourselves to facilitate the availability of this information on investment opportunities to enable Kenyans living abroad become landowners in a hassle-free way. So far, we have successfully helped over 8,000 clients living in Kenya and spread across the US, Europe, Asia, Middle East and the rest of Africa to acquire land”.

In the first five months of 2019, diaspora remittances stood at KSh118.9 billion, a 3.8 per cent increase on the same period in 2018. The remittance makes the country’s largest source of foreign exchange earnings. Most of the funds are sent to relatives with real estate, food, education, health consuming the lion’s share. For real estate, the monies are sent to invest in land that can be turned into a home upon retirement. Diaspora investors look out for trusted real estate companies that they can invest with and receive genuine title deeds. Username Investments has stood out for having a record of delivering over 6,000 title deeds to investors living in Kenya and abroad.

“We have an innovative website that allows Kenyans living in the country and in the diaspora to purchase land online. The website gives investors an opportunity to navigate through our various projects and select the most suitable property. We also assign a dedicated Relationship Manager who walks with our clients through their investment journey with us and take them to site visits for free when they come to the country.” Reuben concluded.

In conclusion, Reuben encouraged Kenyans living abroad to consider investing back home with the help of trusted real estate Companies that follow the due legal process of property acquisition. He also urged them to ensure they receive a title deed at the end of their investment by having it either shipped to them via their preferred courier service or writing to the investment Company and having it given to their lawyer or a family member.

On the same event, Username Investments also won The 2019 Land Agent of the Year for the unique role played in offering affordable land with prices starting from as low as Ksh 199,000. These properties are value-added with a perimeter fence, estate gate, graded access roads, water and electricity making them ready for immediate development. Title deeds are also issued within 6 months upon completion of payment.

