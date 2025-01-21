US Sanctions Sudan’s Army Chief Over Civil War Atrocities

The United States has sanctioned Sudan’s army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, accusing him of perpetuating the country’s devastating civil war through tactics such as indiscriminate bombings, attacks on civilians, and extrajudicial killings. These measures follow similar sanctions on Burhan’s rival, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), for genocide and looting. Additionally, Washington imposed sanctions on entities supplying weapons to Sudan’s military, including a Sudanese-Ukrainian national and a Hong Kong-based firm. The US has repeatedly urged both factions to negotiate an end to the conflict, which has caused widespread hunger and displaced millions. However, the army, under al-Burhan, rejected many of the attempts. Instead, it intensified its offensive, recently reclaiming the strategic city of Wad Madani. Meanwhile, Sudan’s foreign ministry criticized the sanctions, accusing the US of bias.

Source: The Guardian