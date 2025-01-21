US Lawmakers Urge Somaliland Office to Counter China’s Influence in Africa

The US House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has urged the State Department to establish a representative office in Somaliland, citing strategic interests in countering China’s growing influence in the Horn of Africa. In a letter to outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken, committee chair John Moolenaar stressed the importance of US engagement with Somaliland to prevent China from solidifying control over key regions like the Red Sea. Although Somaliland is not internationally recognized, nations like the UK, Denmark, and Taiwan maintain offices in its capital, Hargeisa. Analysts suggest the subcommittee’s proposal signals a shift in US policy, aligning the interests of the Horn of Africa region with broader US-China rivalry. Meanwhile, Somaliland citizens hope the Trump administration will further their goal of international recognition, especially since some of his advisors have expressed willingness to consider it.

Source: SEMAFOR