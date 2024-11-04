Urgent Action Needed to Save Nigeria’s Endangered Elephants

Nigeria’s unique elephant population, comprising both forest and savanna species, has drastically declined from an estimated 1,200-1,500 to just 300-400 individuals over the past 30 years. Of these elephants, between 200 and 300 are forest species while 100-200 are savanna species. Because of the drastic decline, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) recently classified the forest elephant as critically endangered and the savanna elephant as endangered. These elephants, which live in increasingly isolated areas across the country, face severe threats, including habitat loss, poaching, human-elephant conflict, and climate change. The recent launch of Nigeria’s first National Elephant Action Plan aims to address these issues and ensure their survival, but its success hinges on effective government support and resource allocation. To protect these keystone species, Nigeria must strengthen protected areas, combat poaching, promote human-elephant coexistence through community-driven solutions, and enhance public awareness of the ecological importance of elephants.



SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION