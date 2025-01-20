The Rolex, a Ugandan innovation, has become a symbol of national identity, much like the Swiss watch represents Switzerland. This affordable snack—a chapati rolled with fried eggs, spices, and vegetables—bridges cultural and class divides, consumed by all Ugandans regardless of background. It also connects urban and rural areas, with people moving temporarily to work as rolex makers or suppliers. However, the rolex also highlights urban planning failures and food safety concerns, as it’s often made on the roadside. The snack’s rising cost due to global conflicts like the Ukraine-Russia war underscores how deeply interconnected it is with the nation’s daily life and identity.

Source: The Conversation