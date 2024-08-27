Ugandan Government Charges Opposition Members with Terrorism

Thirty-six members of Uganda’s opposition party, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), are facing terrorism-related charges after being deported from Kenya. The group was attending a training seminar in Kisumu when they were arrested and returned to Uganda, where authorities accused them of engaging in subversive activities. The FDC members deny any wrongdoing, and their lawyers argue that the charges are politically motivated, intended to silence opposition voices. Human rights activists have condemned the arrests, pointing to Uganda’s long history of suppressing dissent under President Yoweri Museveni’s 38-year rule. Critics argue that the government frequently uses fabricated charges to intimidate and detain political opponents. The FDC members are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.



SOURCE: DW

