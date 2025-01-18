Skip to content

Uganda is taking Bold Steps to Overhaul its Waste Management System 

This follows the tragic collapse of the Kiteezi landfill in Kampala, which claimed 35 lives and destroyed hundreds of homes. Following decades of neglect, authorities are closing the overburdened dumpsite and pursuing sustainable solutions. Efforts include partnerships with global waste-to-energy developers like Infinitum Energy Group, which plans a $500 million renewable diesel project, and Beeah Group, which could help build an electricity-generating plant. While challenges remain, such as funding and community resistance to new landfill sites, these initiatives aim to transform Kampala’s waste into resources, reducing environmental hazards and boosting urban resilience.

Source: Bloomberg

