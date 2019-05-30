Two South Africans Hitchhiking Across Africa

Luke and Jordan are originally from Durban, Luke is a film maker and Jordan is an environmental scientist. Both are summa cum laude of their respective degrees and both are hitchhiking their way through Africa with a goal of making it to Los Angeles to the Ellen DeGeneres show.

How did it all start?

A few years ago the two set out to find the legendary water-dwelling creature of the Congo River basin folklore, Mokele-Mbembe. They filmed their journey from Durban into the greater continent in a series titled Hitched. The series was picked up by Discovery Africa at the end of 2018 and aired on the channel.

How are they doing this?

They travelled into the continent with only US$500 for the trip. They hitch-hiked their way through 10 African countries into the heart of the Congolese jungle for over 107 days. They travelled 15,000 km with the aid of 72 lifts, all on the equivalent of R7,500 per person.

Why are they doing this?

The plan is to hitchhike their way to the Ellen DeGeneres show and to get her to help them pitch and sell season one of Hitched to her audience and group of industry friends.

Where are they now?

They have travelled up the West Coast, through Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and Tanzania and are currently in Kenya. There are planning to head to Turkey where they need to figure out if they can get through Europe, or if they’ll need to travel further East through Russia. It’s all a question of what Visa’s they can get along the way.

They are currently in Kenya looking to raise funds and hitchhike to the next leg of their journey. By using digital platforms the boys are able to keep in touch with family and document their journey on social media, you can follow them on:

